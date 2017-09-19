Listen Live Sports

Florida city settles Zombicon shooting death suit for $40K

September 19, 2017 4:42 am
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida city has agreed to pay $40,000 to settle a wrongful death lawsuit for a mass-shooting at a Zombie-themed festival.

The News-Press reports that the Fort Myers City Council passed the settlement for 20-year-old Expavious Taylor’s estate without comment Monday.

Zombicon was one of the most popular celebrations in southwest Florida, attracting about 20,000 people in October 2015. The event was winding down when someone started shooting into the downtown crowd. No arrests have been made.

Earlier this year, two men who were wounded during the shooting were awarded $7,499 each. Officials say there are two more personal injury lawsuits still in litigation, as well as a federal lawsuit involving insurance.

The city cut ties with Zombicon organizers shortly after the shooting, ending the event’s nine-year run.

___

Information from: The (Fort Myers, Fla.) News-Press, http://www.news-press.com

