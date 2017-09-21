Listen Live Sports

Florida hospital closed as officials assess hurricane damage

September 21, 2017 8:35 am
 
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A beachside hospital on Florida’s Atlantic Coast remains closed as officials evaluate the damage done to the building by Hurricane Irma.

The 80-bed Florida Hospital Oceanside in Ormond Beach was evacuated as Hurricane Irma approached the state earlier this month.

Hospital spokeswoman Beverly Ivey tells The Daytona Beach News-Journal that Irma damaged the exterior wall of the building, which will remain closed until at least next week.

Patients are being cared for at Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center in Daytona Beach, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) away.

