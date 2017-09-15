Listen Live Sports

Florida police fatally shoot driver during confrontation

September 15, 2017 5:21 pm
 
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say Florida police officers shot and killed a man who rammed his vehicle into other drivers and then tried to hit the officers.

A Hollywood police news release says officers shot the man Friday morning.

The release says officers tried to pull over an SUV after reports of a reckless driver, but the driver took off, hitting several other vehicles and heading toward Hallandale Beach. The SUV eventually stopped, and Hollywood officers got out of their patrol cars to arrest the man.

The release says the driver tried to drive at the officers, prompting them to open fire. The driver died at the scene.

The names and races of the driver and the officers involved weren’t immediately released.

State law enforcement officials will investigate the shooting.

