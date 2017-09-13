Listen Live Sports

Former airman faces federal prison in child sex case

September 13, 2017 3:37 pm
 
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former airman who received an honorary discharge from the Air Force despite acknowledging he had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old faces several years in federal prison on child sex charges.

Nicholas Murphy has a sentencing hearing Wednesday afternoon. He pleaded guilty in June to federal charges of traveling from Rhode Island to Plainfield, Connecticut, in 2015 to have sex with the girl.

Prosecutors say Murphy avoided a dishonorable discharge by convincing the Air Force that he believed the teen was at least 16 years old.

But authorities cast doubt on that story, saying the two communicated over Facebook, where the teen’s page included her actual date of birth. They say she also had sent Murphy a message about being excited to start the ninth grade.

