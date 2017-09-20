Listen Live Sports

Georgia Tech says 1 person arrested in protest is a student

September 20, 2017 4:18 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech says one of the people arrested during a protest following a vigil for a student killed by campus police is a student at the university, while the other two are not.

An officer shot 21-year-old Scout Schultz late Saturday. Investigators have said Schultz called 911 to report an armed suspicious person.

The school identified those arrested Monday night as Vincent Castillenti, Jacob Wilson and Cassandra Monden. Fulton County jail records identify the third person arrested as Andrew Xavier Monden.

The three appeared in court Wednesday and multiple news outlets report they were granted bond.

Georgia Tech said on its website Monden is currently enrolled at the school but the other two aren’t.

University president G.P. “Bud” Peterson said Tuesday he suspected the violence was caused by “outside agitators.”

