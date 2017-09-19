Listen Live Sports

Georgia wants to execute inmates accused of killing guards

September 19, 2017
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Two inmates accused of killing their guards on a Georgia prison bus three months ago have been indicted on multiple charges, including murder, and the state plans to seek the death penalty.

A grand jury on Tuesday indicted 44-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose. Each man faces two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder, one count of escape and one count of hijacking a motor vehicle.

Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Stephen Bradley notified the court that he would seek the death penalty against both men.

Dubose and Rowe are accused of disarming and killing sergeants Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue while escaping from the prison transfer bus on June 13, then carjacking a motorist to get away.

They were arrested two days later in Tennessee.

