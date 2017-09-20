Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Girl, 5, is thrown from SUV, killed in fiery highway crash

September 20, 2017 5:44 pm
 
EAST WINDSOR, N.J. (AP) — A tractor-trailer has slammed into an SUV that was disabled on a New Jersey highway, ejecting a 5-year-old girl and killing her and causing a massive fire.

The fiery crash occurred early Wednesday on the southbound side of the New Jersey Turnpike in East Windsor.

State police Lt. Ted Shafer says the 5-year-old girl was in an SUV that struck a concrete barrier on the turnpike and became disabled.

One tractor-trailer stopped to offer assistance. But then a second truck carrying a load of batteries hit the SUV, leading to a fire that engulfed all three vehicles in flames.

The driver of the SUV and the driver of the second truck suffered minor injuries.

The crash closed down two lanes of the roadway for seven hours and remains under investigation.

