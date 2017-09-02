Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Harvey’s dead mourned as search for missing gets desperate

September 2, 2017 1:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — One of Harvey’s victims is being remembered for his happy-go-lucky nature and generosity.

Cousins and uncles gathered Friday evening at a funeral home to mourn Benito Juarez Cavazos who died in floodwaters.

Maria Cavazos says her cousin was dedicated to his job at an auto body shop and was trying to get to work Tuesday when his car got stuck in a ditch.

The service for the 42-year-old Cavazos was one of the first for Harvey’s 42 known victims.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

The funeral of 82-year-old Ola Mae Winfrey-Crooks was scheduled Saturday. She drowned when her car was swept off a farm-to-market road at the San Jacinto River near her home north of Houston.

A memorial also was being held Saturday for 58-year-old Ruben Jordan who disappeared while driving during the storm.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.