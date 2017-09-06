Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Heartbreak in Oregon: Wildfire scars beloved Columbia Gorge

September 6, 2017 4:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TROUTDALE, Ore. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire chewing through Oregon’s forestland is threatening more than homes and people.

It’s also devouring the beloved Columbia Gorge, the heart of the state’s nature-loving identity.

The federally protected scenic area holds North America’s largest concentration of waterfalls and is home to 800 wildflower species.

Sixteen of the wildflower species are not found anywhere else.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from DHS, GSA, SSA and CIA share insights on DevOps in government.

Advertisement

The home of the mighty Columbia River attracts more than 3 million tourists each year.

It is beloved by Oregonians, who flock to it in the summer.

The blaze is now more than 50 square miles (130 square kilometers).

It has forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes and closed a 30-mile (48-kilometer) stretch of Interstate 84.

Authorities say it was started by a boy who set off fireworks in the forest.

        5 potential changes to federal retirement: How much they'd cost feds, retirees

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldiers prepare water for Harvey relief

Today in History

1901: President McKinley is shot

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1255 -0.0164 3.69%
L 2020 25.9654 -0.0536 5.96%
L 2030 29.1258 -0.1078 8.53%
L 2040 31.4577 -0.1405 9.78%
L 2050 18.0851 -0.0944 10.91%
G Fund 15.4274 0.0037 1.36%
F Fund 18.1704 0.0806 2.92%
C Fund 34.3669 -0.2612 11.59%
S Fund 44.0996 -0.4656 8.61%
I Fund 28.9076 -0.0758 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.