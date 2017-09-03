Heat, fires bake US West over holiday weekend

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Stifling temperatures and the smoky pall of wildfires marked an unofficial end to summer across the U.S. West.

In Los Angeles, a wildfire just north of downtown had grown to the largest in city history.

To the north, wildfires had entered a 2,700-year-old grove of giant sequoia trees near Yosemite National Park and have driven people from their homes in Washington state, Oregon, Montana and other areas struggling with a weeklong heat wave that’s gripped the region.

San Francisco, meanwhile, set a heat record Saturday of 101 — hotter than Phoenix.

It was a rare heat wave at a time of year that San Francisco residents usually call “Fogust” for its cloudy chill.