The Associated Press
 
Hundreds run in charity race marred last year by bombing

September 16, 2017 12:54 pm
 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — Hundreds of runners are taking part in a Marine Corps charity race on the New Jersey shore, one year after pipe bomb detonated at the site of the race, forcing its cancellation.

Security has been beefed up for this year’s Semper Five race, which saw a sharp increase in registrants. That spurred organizers to move it from Seaside Park to neighboring Seaside Heights, due to the larger boardwalk that can accommodate the extra runners.

No one was injured in the blast that occurred just before the start of last year’s race.

Authorities say the bomb was planted by Ahmad Khan Rahimi. He’s also allegedly responsible for another bomb that exploded several hours later in a New York City neighborhood, wounding 29 people.

The Associated Press

