Hurricane Baby: Woman forced to deliver at home during Irma

September 13, 2017
 
MIAMI (AP) — A Florida woman who gave birth without a doctor present as Hurricane Irma was approaching Miami has described the experience as “traumatizing.”

Because emergency responders were unable to make it to the scene Sunday, Watkins had to give birth in a Miami apartment while she and her boyfriend, David Knight, listened to instructions over the phone from a 911 dispatcher and a doctor.

The couple discussed the ordeal during a news conference Wednesday while Watkins held her newborn daughter. Destiny Knight was born two days before her due date, weighing six pounds, 11 ounces and measuring 20 inches.

Watkins says she never considered naming her daughter Irma.

