Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Illinois theme park to open ‘world’s largest’ loop coaster

September 1, 2017 8:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GURNEE, Ill. (AP) — A theme park north of Chicago says it will open the world’s largest loop roller coaster next year.

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee announced Thursday that the still-to-be-named coaster will take riders forward and backward on a giant loop. Riders also will be suspended upside down for an extended time.

Park President Hank Salemi says it will be an experience “guests cannot get anywhere else on the planet” and will be one of the park’s “most intense attractions.”

The attraction is scheduled to open in the spring of 2018.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1313 0.0275 3.69%
L 2020 25.9903 0.0681 5.96%
L 2030 29.1797 0.1226 8.53%
L 2040 31.5288 0.1560 9.78%
L 2050 18.1332 0.1020 10.91%
G Fund 15.4228 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1218 0.0240 2.92%
C Fund 34.5553 0.1981 11.59%
S Fund 44.3403 0.4525 8.61%
I Fund 28.8694 0.1808 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.