Inmate: Man charged with killing Tennessee woman made threat

September 18, 2017 4:05 pm
 
SAVANNAH, Tenn. (AP) — A jail inmate says a man charged with killing a Tennessee woman asked him to tell the man’s brother to “keep his mouth shut” or he would “put him in a hole beside her.”

Shawn Cooper testified Monday in the trial of Zachary Adams, who is charged with the kidnapping, rape and slaying of nursing student Holly Bobo. Adams’ brother, John Dylan Adams, faces the same charges. His trial has not been set.

Cooper and Zachary Adams were jailed in Chester County in March 2014.

Cooper was awaiting transfer to Obion County Jail when he says Adams told him he was involved in the Bobo case.

Cooper says Adams told him his brother was being held in Obion. Cooper said he became angry with Adams after Adams asked him to relay the threat.

