The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Inmate who escaped in Oklahoma is caught in Pennsylvania

September 16, 2017 2:16 pm
 
FAIRVIEW, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say one of two inmates who escaped by overpowering guards in northwest Oklahoma and stealing a prison transport van has been arrested in Pennsylvania.

The Major County, Oklahoma, sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page that 32-year-old Andrew Foy was arrested Friday.

Details of the arrest and where it took place were not released and the sheriff did not return a phone call for additional information.

Authorities say Foy and 37-year-old Darren Walp escaped Aug. 22 near Fairview, Oklahoma. The Facebook post says Walp remains at large.

The van was later found abandoned and the men were last seen driving a stolen tractor-trailer rig in the Tulsa suburb of Sapulpa.

Authorities say Foy was being taken to Wyoming and Walp to Kansas, both to face charges for nonviolent offenses.

