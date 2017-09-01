Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Iowa man acquitted in hot-car death of 6-month-old son

September 1, 2017 3:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A central Iowa father has been acquitted in the death last year of his infant son inside a sweltering car.

Television station KCCI reports that Judge Michael Huppert on Friday found Lance Williams not guilty of child endangerment, neglect and abandonment.

The judge said the state failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Williams acted in either a knowing or reckless manner in the June 11, 2016, death of the 6-month-old boy.

Police say Williams had left the baby unattended in a car outside a Des Moines barbershop. The temperature in Des Moines that day reached 91 degrees.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

___

Information from: KCCI-TV, http://www.kcci.com

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1313 0.0275 3.69%
L 2020 25.9903 0.0681 5.96%
L 2030 29.1797 0.1226 8.53%
L 2040 31.5288 0.1560 9.78%
L 2050 18.1332 0.1020 10.91%
G Fund 15.4228 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1218 0.0240 2.92%
C Fund 34.5553 0.1981 11.59%
S Fund 44.3403 0.4525 8.61%
I Fund 28.8694 0.1808 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.