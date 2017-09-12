Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Irma’s girth and path made for a bizarre Florida storm surge

September 12, 2017 4:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Scientists say Hurricane Irma’s girth, path and some quirks of geography put some twists on its storm surge.

Irma’s eye didn’t get within 80 miles of Jacksonville, and it had weakened to a tropical storm during its journey up the Florida peninsula. But the highest water levels were not in southwest Florida, where Irma made its second U.S. landfall after the Florida Keys.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says Jacksonville and Savannah, Georgia, had the highest observed water levels. And farther up Florida’s west coast, there was a rare reverse storm surge, draining water from the shore and bays before it came back with a vengeance.

It was the northeast corner of Irma — with its most potent winds, rain and surge — that delivered the most watery punch.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Related Topics
Science News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD Secretary visits DC fire station on 9/11 anniversary

Today in History

1992: NASA launches Space Shuttle Endeavour

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1792 0.0354 3.92%
L 2020 26.1000 0.0915 6.18%
L 2030 29.3692 0.1680 8.74%
L 2040 31.7661 0.2138 9.97%
L 2050 18.2867 0.1405 11.07%
G Fund 15.4327 0.0027 1.55%
F Fund 18.1192 -0.0522 3.86%
C Fund 34.7997 0.3734 11.93%
S Fund 44.5590 0.4936 8.16%
I Fund 29.4021 0.1790 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.