Is there a suspect in prostitute deaths? Prosecutor is coy

September 16, 2017 7:42 am
 
MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — Years of law enforcement silence on a serial killing case on New York’s Long Island has been broken.

A prosecutor suggested a carpenter convicted of killing two prostitutes in the 1990s may have had a role in at least one of 10 unsolved killings.

Remains of eight women, a man and a toddler have been found along miles of a beach highway since 2010. Some remains were later linked to dismembered body parts found elsewhere on Long Island.

The mystery has vexed a slew of seasoned detectives.

A Suffolk County prosecutor suggested this week a man who killed two prostitutes in the 1990s may have ties to the mystery. He did not provide details or comment further.

The convicted man’s attorney is calling the suggestion “laughable.”

