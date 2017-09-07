Listen Live Sports

Judge orders sealed Chicago cop’s statements after shooting

September 7, 2017 1:16 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has sealed statements that a Chicago police officer made after he fatally shot an unarmed, black teenager in 2014.

Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan on Thursday ordered sealed an audio recording and transcript of an interview Jason Van Dyke gave to the agency that investigates police shootings in Chicago shortly after Van Dyke shot 17-year-old Laquan McDonald. Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder.

Gaughan is trying to determine what evidence prosecutors can use and what can be made public. Gaughan previously had ordered that prosecutors can’t sue some statements Van Dyke made to a high-ranking member of the Chicago Police Department.

On Thursday, the judge ordered sealed statements that official, former Deputy Chief David McNaughton, made to the city’s inspector general’s office.

