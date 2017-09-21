Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Judge rescinds impoundment order in quadruple slaying

September 21, 2017 8:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

AYER, Mass. (AP) — A judge has ruled that some court records in the case of a Maine man charged with killing his mother, grandparents and their caretaker in a Massachusetts home will be made public.

Judge Margaret Guzman impounded the records after Orion Krause, of Rockport, Maine, was arraigned on Sept. 11 in the slayings in Groton three days earlier.

But the judge on Wednesday rescinded the impoundment order after media outlets challenged it on constitutional grounds. The redacted records will not be released immediately because Krause’s lawyer was granted a stay so he can appeal the decision. The attorney says the documents should be impounded to protect his client’s right to a fair trial and the privacy interests of his family.

The 22-year-old Krause has pleaded not guilty and is undergoing a competency evaluation.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor signals to amphibious assault vehicle

Today in History

1942: B-29 Superfortress makes debut flight

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2193 0.0044 3.92%
L 2020 26.1988 0.0123 6.18%
L 2030 29.5486 0.0238 8.74%
L 2040 31.9953 0.0311 9.97%
L 2050 18.4386 0.0212 11.07%
G Fund 15.4407 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0356 -0.0254 3.86%
C Fund 35.1006 0.0221 11.93%
S Fund 45.3662 0.1634 8.16%
I Fund 29.6496 0.0502 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.