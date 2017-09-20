Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Kansas shooting suspect owes almost $200K in unpaid taxes

September 20, 2017 8:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Records show a man suspected of shooting a Kansas Department of Revenue employee at the agency’s Wichita office owes nearly $200,000 in unpaid taxes.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the 51-year-old suspect was jailed on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder after tax agent Cortney Holloway was shot several times Tuesday. Holloway’s condition has been upgraded from critical to serious.

Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson says the shooting didn’t appear to be a “random event” and that the victim was involved in an agency investigation of the suspect. Holloway works in the tax compliance division. The Revenue Department had issued a tax warrant in June showing that the suspect owes $196,455.36 for four tax periods spanning 2012 to 2015.

The suspect was arrested about half an hour after the shooting.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as GSA and the U.S. International Trade Administration examine IT modernization.

Advertisement

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HUD's Carson visits National Response Coordination Center

Today in History

1963: Kennedy proposes joint US-Soviet mission to moon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2149 0.0096 3.92%
L 2020 26.1865 0.0236 6.18%
L 2030 29.5248 0.0422 8.74%
L 2040 31.9642 0.0532 9.97%
L 2050 18.4174 0.0345 11.07%
G Fund 15.4398 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0610 -0.0015 3.86%
C Fund 35.0785 0.0391 11.93%
S Fund 45.2028 -0.0285 8.16%
I Fund 29.5994 0.1746 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.