The Latest: Protesters take break after marching for 4th day

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on protests over the acquittal of a white former St. Louis police officer in the killing of a black suspect (all times local):

9 a.m.

About 150 protesters are taking a break after marching through downtown St. Louis to object to the acquittal of a white former police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man.

The fourth day of protests after Jason Stockley was cleared in the 2011 shooting of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith started Monday with a racially mixed crowd marching silently to city hall. Once there, they then began chanting loudly: “I know that we will win.”

The protesters then marched four blocks to a city court building, where they chanted again. The march was peaceful, and police blocked traffic to make sure the protesters were safe.

The protesters have dispersed since with plans for another rally Monday evening in University City, the site of destructive protests on Saturday.

7:45 a.m.

More than 150 people are blocking a busy St. Louis street as a fourth day of protests begins over the acquittal of a white former police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man.

The racially mixed crowd held up signs and locked arms Monday morning on the western edge of downtown. Demonstrations started Friday, after a judge cleared Jason Stockley of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith.

Thousands have gathered every day since then to decry the judge’s ruling and to call for racial equality.

While demonstrations have been nonviolent during the day, some small groups who remain at night have broken windows and thrown rocks and other objects at police for the past three nights. Protest organizers say those people are not affiliated with their peaceful efforts.

6:25 a.m.

Authorities say police made more than 80 arrests after violence erupted during the third day of protests over the acquittal of a white police officer charged with killing a black suspect.

Hundreds have gathered every day since Friday, when a judge cleared ex-officer Jason Stockley in the 2011 shooting death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Mayor Lyda Krewson told reporters early Monday that “the days have been calm and the nights have been destructive” for three straight days. Krewson says that is “unacceptable” and that “destruction cannot be tolerated.”

During the protests Sunday night, several windows were broken at a Marriott hotel and at other nearby businesses. Concrete planters were knocked over and trash cans tossed into the street.

12:50 a.m.

St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.

More protests are expected Monday, three days after a judge cleared ex-officer Jason Stockley in the 2011 shooting death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith.

Hundreds have gathered every day since the announcement to decry the judge’s ruling and call for racial equity.

While demonstrations have been nonviolent during the day, smaller groups that remain at night have broken windows and thrown objects at police for the past three nights.

Buses carrying police officers in full riot gear and shields arrived Sunday night near the downtown location where police said significant property damage was reported. One officer sustained a leg injury.