Lawsuit: Columbus police use excessive force against blacks

September 18, 2017 8:40 am
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal lawsuit in Ohio alleges Columbus police used excessive force when they arrested a man earlier this month in an incident in which cellphone video showed officers kicking and punching the man.

The lawsuit filed Sunday in federal court in Columbus also accuses the police department of continuing a pattern of excessive force against civilians and in particular black residents.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of defendant Timothy Davis says the department also fails to properly supervise, monitor and discipline officers who use excessive force.

At issue was the Sept. 1 arrest of Davis inside a Columbus convenience store where officers tried to arrest him on a warrant alleging he assaulted an officer last year.

Messages were left with the Columbus mayor and police department.

