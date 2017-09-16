Listen Live Sports

Lead carver of Mount Rushmore honored with plaque

September 16, 2017
 
KEYSTONE, S.D. (AP) — The chief carver of Mount Rushmore is being honored with a plaque recognizing him for his work.

Luigi Del Bianco was an Italian immigrant who was given the role of chief carver more than 80 years ago.

He was responsible for refining the expression on the faces of the four presidents carved into Mount Rushmore, including the challenging tasks of sculpting Jefferson’s lips and Lincoln’s eyes.

The National Park Service unveiled the bronze plaque Saturday with the help of Del Bianco’s descendants. It will be on display at the Lincoln Borglum Visitor Center.

When Del Bianco was named chief carver, Mount Rushmore designer Gutzon Borglum wrote that he’d be in charge of the finesse of carving and instructing other carvers. Almost 400 people worked on Mount Rushmore during 14 years of construction.

