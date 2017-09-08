Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Litigation ban leaves civil right center future in question

September 8, 2017 11:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A center at the University of North Carolina that helps the poor and disenfranchised can no longer litigate cases, a move that its supporters say jeopardizes the center’s future.

The policymaking board of the UNC system voted overwhelmingly Friday to ban litigation by the UNC Center for Civil Rights, which handles issues such as school desegregation and environmental justice.

As the Board of Governors met, protesters outside chanted phrase such as, “If we don’t get no justice, then you don’t get no peace.” A center attorney yelled at the board when he left the meeting.

Ban supporters said academic centers should focus on academics and that the center shouldn’t sue other government entities.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

The center was founded in 2001 by civil rights attorney Julius Chambers. It receives no state funding.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldiers compete in Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1433 0.0109 3.92%
L 2020 26.0077 0.0234 6.18%
L 2030 29.2000 0.0386 8.74%
L 2040 31.5505 0.0475 9.97%
L 2050 18.1447 0.0296 11.07%
G Fund 15.4291 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1783 0.0427 3.86%
C Fund 34.4763 0.0018 11.93%
S Fund 44.0255 -0.1336 8.16%
I Fund 29.1530 0.2228 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.