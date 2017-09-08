Correction: Lizzie Borden’s House story

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — In a story Sept. 7 about Lizzie Borden’s house, The Associated Press reported erroneously on which variance had been rejected by the city of Fall River. The city rejected a variance to turn the home’s carriage house into a gift shop; it did not reject a variance to turn the home into a bed-and-breakfast.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Lizzie Borden house for sale again after renovation

The mansion where Lizzie Borden lived out her days after she was acquitted of the ax murders of her father and stepmother is on the market

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — The mansion where Lizzie Borden lived out her days after she was acquitted of the ax murders of her father and stepmother is on the market.

The Dallas woman who bought the Fall River, Massachusetts, home in 2014 tells The Herald News (http://bit.ly/2wKNcDH) she’s selling in the hopes that the new owner turns the home, called Maplecroft, into a bed-and-breakfast.

The house is not the same one where Andrew and Abby Borden were killed in August 1892.

Lizzie Borden lived at Maplecroft from 1894 until her death in 1927.

Kristee Bates has renovated the eight-bedroom home and is asking for $849,900, which includes its furnishings.

The home has a variance to operate as a bed-and-breakfast, but the city rejected a variance request to turn the carriage house into a gift shop.