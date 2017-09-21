Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Maine judge to weigh death declaration for missing toddler

September 21, 2017 11:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine state police say they have uncovered no evidence that a missing toddler is alive after receiving more than a thousand leads about her 2011 disappearance.

The toddler’s mother, at a Thursday court hearing in Portland, asked that Ayla Reynolds be declared dead.

An attorney for Trista Reynolds said the matter is now in a probate judge’s hands. A declaration would allow a wrongful death lawsuit against the toddler’s father.

Ayla, who was 20 months old, was staying with her father, Justin DiPietro, in Waterville when she disappeared in December 2011, triggering a massive search.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as GSA and the U.S. International Trade Administration examine IT modernization.

Advertisement

DiPietro didn’t attend Thursday’s hearing.

The father told police he believes his daughter was abducted. But investigators who found blood in the father’s basement bedroom believe Ayla was killed.

No one has been charged with a crime.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor signals to amphibious assault vehicle

Today in History

1942: B-29 Superfortress makes debut flight

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2193 0.0044 3.92%
L 2020 26.1988 0.0123 6.18%
L 2030 29.5486 0.0238 8.74%
L 2040 31.9953 0.0311 9.97%
L 2050 18.4386 0.0212 11.07%
G Fund 15.4407 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0356 -0.0254 3.86%
C Fund 35.1006 0.0221 11.93%
S Fund 45.3662 0.1634 8.16%
I Fund 29.6496 0.0502 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.