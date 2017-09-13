Listen Live Sports

Man accused of killing his mom in hospital to be arraigned

September 13, 2017 2:07 am
 
LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — A Rhode Island man accused of fatally shooting his mother in the intensive care unit of New Hampshire’s largest hospital is set to be arraigned on murder charges.

Authorities say Travis Frink signed into the visitor center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon on Tuesday and went to the intensive care unit, where there were reports of shots fired soon after.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald identifies the shooting victim as Frink’s 70-year-old mother, Pamela Ferriere, of Groton. He says the 49-year-old Frink, of Warwick, Rhode Island, went to the hospital with the intent of killing her. He says more than one shot was fired but no one else was injured.

Authorities say Frink was detained as he tried to leave the hospital. Frink is in custody and can’t be reached for comment.

