Man charged in deaths of 4 men waives preliminary hearing

September 7, 2017 11:44 am
 
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — One of two cousins charged in the deaths of four men who were found buried on a sprawling Pennsylvania farm has waived his preliminary hearing.

Twenty-year-old Cosmo DiNardo appeared via video conference Thursday in a court in Doylestown.

Three rows of seats in the courtroom gallery were filled with victims’ family members.

DiNardo’s cousin, 20-year-old Sean Kratz, is to be in court later Thursday.

DiNardo admitted to killing the men on his parent’s farm in July. His lawyer says he confessed in exchange for prosecutors agreeing not to seek the death penalty.

Kratz is charged with killing three of the men.

Prosecutors say the bodies of three victims were found buried in a common grave. The fourth man was found at another location. All four had been shot.

