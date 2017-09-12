Listen Live Sports

Man saves young deer that falls into housing project’s pool

September 12, 2017 9:14 am
 
< a min read
ROSS, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man saved a young deer from a swimming pool at a housing development in the Pittsburgh suburbs.

Fifty-five-year-old Kevin Brady says his reaction to save the deer on Aug. 20 was just instinct.

A video of the rescue was posted on YouTube, then shared to Facebook and Twitter by Michelle Wright, a news anchor on WTAE-TV. She’s a friend of Brady’s.

The deer fell into a pool at the Mews of Town North housing development in Ross Township.

The fawn was carried to the pool’s edge by Brady, and a township officer helped other men lift it out of the pool. The rescuers tied beach towels together to help lasso the deer.

