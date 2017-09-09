Listen Live Sports

Man sentenced to 2 years for killing 4 kittens

September 9, 2017 1:09 pm
 
CHESTER, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been sentenced to two years in prison for burning four kittens to death.

The Herald of Rock Hill reports that 27-year-old Christopher Rainey pleaded guilty Friday to arson and ill treatment of animals. Prosecutors say he poured gasoline on a shed at his family’s home in Great Falls in May to burn it down with five kittens in it. Rainey blamed his use of marijuana, meth and cocaine while not taking his prescribed medications for mental health issues.

Solicitor Candice Lively says one of the kittens survived.

Lively asked for the maximum sentence of five years, saying Rainey’s decade-long criminal record includes two stints in prison for burglary and assaults.

Rainey’s mother, Tammy Lane, says he does “crazy stuff” when not taking his prescriptions.

