Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Marine colonel found guilty of sexually abusing child

September 11, 2017 3:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (AP) — A decorated Marine colonel based in North Carolina has been found guilty of sexually abusing a child.

Local media outlets report 56-year-old Daniel Wilson of Mason, Washington, was found guilty of sexual abuse of a child, six counts of conduct unbecoming of an officer and gentleman and absence without leave on Saturday. He was sentenced Sunday at Camp Lejeune to 5 ½ years of confinement and was dismissed from service.

He was found not guilty of several additional charges, including the rape of a child and sexual assault.

The government said the charges stemmed from incidents in Australia, Camp Lejeune and Beaufort, South Carolina, in 2016. Wilson had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Wilson served in the Marine Corps for more than 30 years and completed 11 deployments.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS provides medical care in Houston

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.