Massachusetts man gets probation in killing of baby swans

September 15, 2017 9:45 am
 
WRENTHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to 18 months of probation for killing three baby swans.

The Sun Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2fnDyzf ) reports that 38-year-old Eric Davis, of Norfolk, pleaded guilty this week to two counts of animal cruelty. In exchange, prosecutors dropped a third count.

Davis also pleaded guilty to an assault charge related to a confrontation with a 72-year-old man who lived on Mirror Lake in Norfolk after the killings.

Prosecutors say Davis and another man had been drinking when they took a fishing boat on the lake in July 2014 and killed the swans.

The other man was acquitted after his lawyer argued there was insufficient evidence against his client.

___

Information from: The (Attleboro, Mass.) Sun Chronicle, http://www.thesunchronicle.com

