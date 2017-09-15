Memorial services planned for woman fatally shot at hospital

Memorial services have been scheduled for a woman whose son is charged with shooting her in the intensive care unit of New Hampshire’s largest hospital.

The Groton town clerk’s office says a service for 70-year-old Pamela Ferriere will be held Sept. 23 at the Rumney Baptist Church in New Hampshire.

Another service for her is scheduled for Sept. 30 at the Westminster Congregational Church in Canterbury, Connecticut.

She will be buried in Connecticut.

Advertisement

Her son, Travis Frink, of Warwick, Rhode Island, is accused of killing her Tuesday and has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. Ferriere was fatally shot in her room at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, where she was being treated for an aneurysm.

Frink’s stepfather says Frink had post-traumatic stress disorder from his time in the military.