Missouri man charged with helping to move dismembered body

September 8, 2017 11:51 am
 
ROCKY MOUNT, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged with moving the dismembered body of his terminally ill friend’s common-law wife stuffed inside a 55-gallon (208-liter) drum.

Forty-four-year-old Darrell Willis was charged Thursday with abandonment of a corpse and evidence tampering. online court records don’t list Willis’ attorney.

Court documents say Willis told detectives that Charles Steven Swon confessed in May 2016 to killing 44-year-old Joanna Anderson in a domestic dispute in Rocky Mount. Willis says Swon said he didn’t want to spend his final days in jail and paid Willis $2,000 to help move the drum containing Anderson’s body to nearby woods. Swon died in July.

Court documents say Willis led detectives to the drum and identified the contents as Anderson.

Rocky Mount is 115 miles (185 kilometers) southeast of Kansas City.

