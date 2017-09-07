Listen Live Sports

Mother, son plead not guilty to murder-for-hire plot

September 7, 2017 10:14 am
 
< a min read
CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) — An 83-year-old New Hampshire woman and her 63-year-old son charged in a murder-for-hire plot involving his ex-wife have pleaded not guilty.

Judge Brian Tucker ordered Pauline Chase and Maurice Temple to remain held on $1 million bail, despite arguments from their attorneys to lower that amount.

Both are charged with criminal solicitation of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and attempt to commit murder. Prosecutors have played recordings of the two defendants with a man who was asked to kill the ex-wife; he went to police.

Tucker’s ruling Wednesday came after Chase’s attorney raised several questions about her client’s competency, saying Chase is confused, forgetful, and disconnected from reality. Temple’s lawyer cast doubt on her client’s alleged role.

Tucker said he thinks the evidence that Chase was “fully invested in this endeavor” is “substantial.”

