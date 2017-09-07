Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

New charges for NY man accused of aiding Islamic State group

September 7, 2017 8:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man charged with trying to aid the Islamic State group has been indicted on new charges.

Federal prosecutors announced a superseding indictment Thursday charging Saddam Mohamed Raishani with helping a co-conspirator travel abroad to fight for the militant group in the fall of 2015.

Raishani was arrested in June as he tried to board a plane at Kennedy Airport to go to Syria. Authorities say Raishani wanted to join the militant group after helping another man get there.

Authorities say Raishani’s plans were foiled because he unwittingly contacted a person who was a confidential source working at the direction of law enforcement.

Advertisement

Assistant federal defender Sabrina Shroff, Raishani’s lawyer, declined to comment.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA scientists reach out to kids at conventions

Today in History

1977: US signs Panama Canal treaties

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1433 0.0109 3.69%
L 2020 26.0077 0.0234 5.96%
L 2030 29.2000 0.0386 8.53%
L 2040 31.5505 0.0475 9.78%
L 2050 18.1447 0.0296 10.91%
G Fund 15.4291 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1783 0.0427 2.92%
C Fund 34.4763 0.0018 11.59%
S Fund 44.0255 -0.1336 8.61%
I Fund 29.1530 0.2228 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.