North Carolina officers shoot, kill armed man after standoff

September 20, 2017 8:25 am
 
MONROE, N.C. (AP) — Officers in North Carolina have shot and killed a man who they say refused to drop a gun after a standoff.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy spotted a man driving without a taillight near Monroe Tuesday night. They chased him and he got out of the car and ran into a store.

Deputies say the man came out about 20 minutes later and refused to drop his gun. Several officers fired at the man, who was taken to a Monroe hospital where he died.

Four deputies and a Monroe police officer are on leave while the State Bureau of Investigation reviews the shooting.

The names and races of those involved have not been released.

Monroe is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Charlotte.

