Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Officials: 4 found dead in Massachusetts home

September 9, 2017 12:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GROTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say four people were found dead at a Massachusetts home and a suspect is in custody.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says police found two women and a man dead inside a home in Groton Friday night and another woman’s body outside. She says they appeared to have died of blunt force trauma.

Ryan says O’Ryan Krause, who’s believed to be in his 20s, will be charged with four counts of murder. A possible weapon was found. It wasn’t known if Krause is represented by a lawyer.

Ryan calls the slayings “a situation of tragic family violence.” She declined to elaborate.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Groton Police Chief Donald Palma Jr. says the killings weren’t a random act and “the town is safe.”

State police investigators spent hours on the rural street Friday night.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS provides medical care in Houston

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.