Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Officials: Deputy fatally shoots man who wouldn’t drop gun

September 5, 2017 11:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HOHENWALD, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee deputy fatally shot an armed man who refused to drop his gun.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that two deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Monday from a woman at a campground who said she had been arguing with a male companion and was fearful because he was armed. The statement says the deputies found 67-year-old John Timmons and ordered him to drop his weapon, but he refused and one deputy fired his gun.

Timmons was hit and pronounced dead at a hospital. Neither deputy was injured.

A bureau spokeswoman did not immediately know Timmons’ race. The bureau does not release the names or races of law enforcement officers.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Expedition 52 crew returns to Earth

Today in History

1975: President Ford escapes assassination

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.