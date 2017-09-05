Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Oklahoma police: Hit-and-runs purposely targeted homeless

September 5, 2017 2:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police in northeast Oklahoma believe the same person committed two hit-and-runs that targeted homeless people in less than 12 hours.

Tulsa Police Sgt. Stephen Florea tells the Tulsa World that the first crash Monday was fatal and seemed to be a deliberate attack.

Florea says the vehicular assault killed 46-year-old Shaun Birdough and seriously injured 49-year-old Cynthia Wallace, who was hospitalized with severe injuries. Another man suffered a minor leg injury.

Florea says another homeless woman was hospitalized later Monday after her legs were run over in a separate crash.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Police have released surveillance images of a small white pickup truck that was present at both scenes. Florea says investigators don’t yet have a tag number for the vehicle.

___

Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Expedition 52 crew returns to Earth

Today in History

1975: President Ford escapes assassination

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.