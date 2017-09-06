Listen Live Sports

Pennsylvania death row inmate convicted of killing 4 dies

WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania death row inmate who was convicted of killing a police officer and three other people in an eight-day span has died of natural causes.

The state Department of Corrections says 59-year-old Michael Travaglia died Monday at a Washington County hospital.

Travaglia and John Lesko were both sentenced to death in the Jan. 3, 1980 killing of Apollo police officer Leonard Miller. Authorities say the duo killed three other people during their so-called “kill for thrill” eight-day spree.

Travaglia was being held at a prison in Greene County. Lesko remains on death row.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf issued a moratorium on capital punishment in Pennsylvania in January 2015.

