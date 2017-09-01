Listen Live Sports

Police: Car crashes into horse-drawn carriage, killing 1

September 1, 2017 7:55 am
 
HARTLY, Del. (AP) — Police say a car crashed into a horse-drawn carriage in Delaware before fleeing, killing one man.

Delaware State Police say the man operating the carriage was attempting to make a left turn near Hartly Thursday evening when a car traveling the opposite direction collided with the carriage. Police say the man and his wife were ejected from the carriage.

Police say the car then fled the scene. Police described it as a dark-colored car that may have considerable damage to its front bumper, hood and window.

Police say 55-year-old Ervin D. Miller of Hartly was pronounced dead at the hospital. His wife is in critical condition.

Police say the horse became detached from the carriage, ran from the scene and was later found at the couple’s home.

