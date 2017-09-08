Listen Live Sports

Police: Officer arrested nurse after being told to let it go

September 8, 2017 2:34 pm
 
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say a Utah police officer whose rough arrest of a nurse has drawn condemnation put the woman in handcuffs even after investigators told him not to worry about getting a blood sample.

Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen said Friday that his officers initially wanted the sample as part of a car crash investigation.

But after detective Jeff Payne was told he’d need a warrant or formal consent, colleagues told him to let it go and they would pursue another strategy.

Payne nevertheless insisted. When nurse Alex Wubbels held her ground based on hospital policy, he dragged her screaming from the hospital in handcuffs.

Salt Lake City police apologized and put Payne on paid leave after dramatic video of the arrest surfaced.

Prosecutors also opened a criminal investigation.

Payne’s lawyer Greg Skordas declined to comment.

