Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police to discuss arrest of man questioned about 2 slayings

September 19, 2017 10:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Baton Rouge Police Department has scheduled a news conference to discuss the arrest of a 23-year-old white man whom police have called a “person of interest” in the fatal shootings of two black men.

A department spokesman’s email about Tuesday’s news conference doesn’t specify whether police have arrested Kenneth Gleason on charges related to last week’s killings or whether they will discuss his arrest over the weekend on unrelated drug charges.

Baton Rouge Police Sgt. Don Coppola, a department spokesman, said Monday that Gleason “has not been cleared” and remains a “person of interest” in the investigation of the killings.

Another department spokesman has said there was a “strong possibility” that the shootings were racially motivated, but he would not elaborate on why police thought that.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as GSA and the U.S. International Trade Administration examine IT modernization.

Advertisement

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS responders resupply ambulances following Hurricane Harvey

Today in History

1881: Garfield dies from gunshot wound

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2053 0.0091 3.92%
L 2020 26.1629 0.0211 6.18%
L 2030 29.4826 0.0375 8.74%
L 2040 31.9110 0.0480 9.97%
L 2050 18.3829 0.0319 11.07%
G Fund 15.4389 0.0027 1.55%
F Fund 18.0625 -0.0178 3.86%
C Fund 35.0394 0.0521 11.93%
S Fund 45.2313 0.2524 8.16%
I Fund 29.4248 0.0369 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.