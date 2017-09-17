Listen Live Sports

Police: Pickup hits Confederate memorial, apparent DWI

September 17, 2017 6:47 pm
 
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A pickup truck hit and damaged a decorative extension of a Confederate memorial’s base, but campus police say it was apparently by accident.

University police tweeted that the driver and passenger were taken to a hospital after the crash Saturday night.

One tweet stated, “No indication it was a deliberate act.”

University Police Chief Tim Potts told the school newspaper that the driver would be arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

He also told The Daily Mississippian that the statue’s supports appear fine, but a plaque providing context for the statue was among items loosened. He says maintenance workers moved the loose items to safety.

He says that because a Confederate statue’s involved, he called the FBI to ensure every angle is covered.

