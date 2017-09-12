Listen Live Sports

Prosecutor: Convicted killer may be tied to more NY slayings

September 12, 2017 1:45 pm
 
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) — A prosecutor says a carpenter convicted of killing two prostitutes in the 1990s may be responsible for at least one of the 10 unsolved killings of people along a Long Island beach highway.

Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Robert Biancavilla (bee-ahn-kuh-VIHL’-uh) made the revelation Tuesday following the sentencing of 51-year-old John Bittrolff.

He received consecutive 25 years-to-life sentences for the beating deaths of two women. He had denied killing them.

He was arrested in 2014 after DNA evidence linked him to them.

The prosecutor says remains of some victims found along Gilgo Beach “may be attributed to the handiwork of Mr. Bittrolff.”

No one has been charged in the deaths of 10 people along the beach highway since 2010.

Bittrolff’s attorney did not immediately return a call for comment.

