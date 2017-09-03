Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Record-breaking Astronaut Peggy Whitson returns to Earth

September 3, 2017 3:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronaut Peggy Whitson has returned to Earth, wrapping up a record-breaking flight: 665 days off the planet — 288 days on this mission alone.

She exceeds that of any other American and any other woman worldwide.

Whitson along with another American and a Russian landed in Kazakhstan shortly after sunrise Sunday — Saturday night back in the U.S.

She became the world’s oldest spacewoman at age 57 and most experienced female spacewalker following her launch last November. She also was the first woman to command the space station twice. This was her third flight.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Returning cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin has logged even more time in orbit: 673 days over five missions. Also headed home is Jack Fischer, with 136 days aloft. The men flew up in April.

Related Topics
Science News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.