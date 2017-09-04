Listen Live Sports

Relief comes slowly for coastal towns recovering from Harvey

September 4, 2017 1:05 pm
 
SEADRIFT, Texas (AP) — Gulf Coast communities that bore the brunt of Harvey’s hurricane force winds are finding that relief hasn’t come quickly.

More than a week after the storm, communities between Port Aransas and Sargent lack basic services like electricity, water or sewer service. In towns where the water is running again, residents are being warned not to drink it.

With so much misery, impromptu leaders are stepping forward to direct recovery efforts. Jason Boyd has a laundry list of items the town of Sargent needs, from bread and bleach to medical supplies.

Connie Wooldridge at Seadrift tries daily to line up meals for about a quarter of the town’s 1,400 residents. She’s been keeping track of the days of the week by remembering what food was served what night.

