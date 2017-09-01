Listen Live Sports

Residents in Harvey’s path return to find devastation

September 1, 2017 7:50 pm
 
CROSBY, Texas (AP) — A week after Hurricane Harvey roared into Texas, thousands of people who evacuated are returning to see their devastated homes for the first time.

Silvia Casas’ eyes welled with tears Friday as she surveyed the damage to what once was a working class, mostly Hispanic neighborhood near Crosby, Texas.

Her cinderblock house was one of the few structures that hadn’t been moved by floodwaters, but inside, a pile of furniture and splintered belongings sat in the middle of the floor, under a ceiling pocked with peeling paint from the floodwaters.

An estimated 156,000 dwellings in Harris County, or more than 10 percent of all structures in the county where Crosby is located, were damaged by flooding, according to the flood control district.

